Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 24.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,361,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 118,439 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,393,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ACAH stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.12.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.