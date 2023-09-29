Jet Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $96,680.50 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $11.58 million and $96,680.50 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016757 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,020.37 or 1.00092995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00683727 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $92,577.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

