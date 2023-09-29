Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Rises By 95.6%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 95.6% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $24.80.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

Featured Articles

