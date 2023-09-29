Kyber Network Crystal v2 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $34.08 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $112.91 million and approximately $34.08 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002604 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 228,752,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official message board is blog.kyberswap.com. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting."

