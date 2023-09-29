Kava Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $504.76 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $504.76 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 802,885,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,874,288 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

