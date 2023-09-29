ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $150.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.25. ResMed has a 52-week low of $136.20 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,005,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,005,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $3,851,782. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

