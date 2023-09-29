Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (ASX:RDV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (ASX:RDV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.43.

Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.