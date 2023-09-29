Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance
About Metrics Master Income Trust
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Metrics Master Income Trust
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is the Grinch Stealing This Year’s Holiday Season Jobs?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Delta Hopes to Soar Again with Customer Loyalty Tweaks
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- What’s Really Behind The FTC’s Lawsuit Targeting of Amazon?
Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.