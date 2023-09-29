Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Expands By 107.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AGNCN opened at $25.54 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6677 per share. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.