Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Trinity Exploration & Production Stock Up 0.6 %

Trinity Exploration & Production stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.03) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.59 million, a PE ratio of 790.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.72. Trinity Exploration & Production has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.62 ($1.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Trinity Exploration & Production

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

