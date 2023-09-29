US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF) Plans $0.01 Dividend

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

US Solar Fund Price Performance

US Solar Fund stock opened at GBX 0.61 ($0.01) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £2.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. US Solar Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.86 ($0.01).

Get US Solar Fund alerts:

US Solar Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.