Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 274.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

