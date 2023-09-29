Short Interest in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Grows By 30.3%

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the August 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $705,720. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.