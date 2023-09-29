Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Down 36.0% in September

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Advanced Health Intelligence Price Performance

AHI stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Advanced Health Intelligence has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.

Get Advanced Health Intelligence alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Advanced Health Intelligence during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Health Intelligence during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Health Intelligence during the first quarter worth $29,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Health Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Health Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.