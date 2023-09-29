Marble Point Loan Financing Limited Plans Dividend of $0.02 (LON:MPLF)

Marble Point Loan Financing Limited (LON:MPLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Marble Point Loan Financing Stock Performance

Marble Point Loan Financing stock opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday. Marble Point Loan Financing has a one year low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.61 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.49.

About Marble Point Loan Financing

Marble Point Loan Financing Limited is a hedge fund launched and managed by Marble Point Credit Partners LLC. Marble Point Loan Financing Limited is domiciled in United States.

