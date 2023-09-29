Short Interest in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Expands By 39.0%

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the August 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AgileThought news, Director Alexander R. Rossi sold 279,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AgileThought alerts:

Institutional Trading of AgileThought

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AgileThought by 1,348,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGIL has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered AgileThought from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on AgileThought

AgileThought Stock Performance

AGIL stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. AgileThought has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $38.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million.

AgileThought Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.