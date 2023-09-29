ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

AACG stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Stories

