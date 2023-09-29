NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Buys $18,800.00 in Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $18,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 833,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,273.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NTWK stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Stories

