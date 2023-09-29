Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Acquires $19,600.00 in Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chimerix Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.64 million. Chimerix had a return on equity of 72.53% and a net margin of 535.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chimerix by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

