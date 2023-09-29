Insider Buying: LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Purchases $28,620.56 in Stock

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) Director Darwin Lewis purchased 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,620.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LFVN stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $85.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.85. LifeVantage Co. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LifeVantage by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

