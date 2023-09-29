Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $2,336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,388 shares in the company, valued at $30,926,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 50.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLMR opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. Palomar has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.08.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

