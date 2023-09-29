Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

NYSE TAP opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,025.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

