Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMP opened at $69.00 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

