PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

NYSE:PD opened at $22.40 on Friday. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $35.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.28 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,470 shares of company stock valued at $136,891 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 773.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 614.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

