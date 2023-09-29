Analysts Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Price Target at $12.81

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Western Union Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE WU opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Western Union by 120.7% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Western Union by 37.1% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union



The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

