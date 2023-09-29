Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Sells $13,500.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $13,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 686,298 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 0.5 %

CRDO opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 2.01. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Credo Technology Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.