Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 176.38 ($2.15).
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 166 ($2.03) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 152 ($1.86) to GBX 161 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
