Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 176.38 ($2.15).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 166 ($2.03) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 152 ($1.86) to GBX 161 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

DLG stock opened at GBX 174.55 ($2.13) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,956.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 162.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 132.12 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 238.60 ($2.91).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

