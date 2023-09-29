Analysts Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) PT at $134.30

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.30.

CPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

NYSE:CPA opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.34. Copa has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Copa will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Copa’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

