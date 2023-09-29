UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Scotiabank raised UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in UDR by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in UDR by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

