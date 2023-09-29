UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Scotiabank raised UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
NYSE:UDR opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
