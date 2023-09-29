CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 113.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 286.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 89.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

