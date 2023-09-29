Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.58.

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Barclays initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.21. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $57.22 and a 52-week high of $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

