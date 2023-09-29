Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

