Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.36.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.
Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $108.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.42. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $88.41 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.50%.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
