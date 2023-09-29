Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $108.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.42. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $88.41 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.50%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

