Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Major Shareholder Sells $32,441.86 in Stock

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 13,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $32,441.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,744.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Momentus Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNTS opened at $1.30 on Friday. Momentus Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($10.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.50) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. Momentus had a negative net margin of 4,321.76% and a negative return on equity of 230.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momentus Inc. will post -28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Momentus by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentus by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momentus during the first quarter worth $36,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Momentus by 17.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Momentus during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

