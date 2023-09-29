Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Major Shareholder Sells $32,441.86 in Stock

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 13,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $32,441.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,744.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Momentus Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNTS opened at $1.30 on Friday. Momentus Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91.
Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($10.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.50) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. Momentus had a negative net margin of 4,321.76% and a negative return on equity of 230.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momentus Inc. will post -28.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
