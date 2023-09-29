NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $44.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 24.2% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $114,390,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

