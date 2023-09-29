Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get Aramark alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Aramark

Aramark Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. Aramark has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 102.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after buying an additional 12,562,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 905.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,705,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $95,987,000.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.