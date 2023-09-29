Brokerages Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Target Price at $19.89

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 242,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT opened at $14.06 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.45%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

