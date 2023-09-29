Brokerages Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Target Price at $19.89

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.89.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE IRT opened at $14.06 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.45%.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
