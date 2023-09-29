Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) PT at $264.63

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.00.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 9th.

MTN stock opened at $242.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $206.16 and a 1-year high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

