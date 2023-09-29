Analysts Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Target Price at $109.67

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.56. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,332.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average is $85.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,483,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 329,891 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 708.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,676,000 after purchasing an additional 313,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

