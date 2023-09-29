UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives $19.84 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on PATH shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

NYSE PATH opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at $15,808,083.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,344,047 shares in the company, valued at $20,859,609.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,808,083.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,549 shares of company stock worth $4,707,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

