Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $145.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASND. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND opened at $94.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.08.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 500.93% and a negative return on equity of 257.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 44.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Featured Stories

