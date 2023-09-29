Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $72.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.90.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after buying an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,761,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,807,000 after purchasing an additional 96,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.15. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

