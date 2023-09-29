Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $72.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.90.
BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown
Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown
Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.1 %
Brown & Brown stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.15. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brown & Brown Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.
About Brown & Brown
Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brown & Brown
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.