Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT at $79.44

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.44.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

MTSI opened at $82.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $85.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

