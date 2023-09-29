Contrasting First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF)

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) and Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Acceptance and Trisura Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Trisura Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Trisura Group has a consensus price target of $0.55, indicating a potential downside of 97.60%. Given Trisura Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trisura Group is more favorable than First Acceptance.

This table compares First Acceptance and Trisura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance -1.73% -9.60% -1.70% Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Acceptance and Trisura Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $302.30 million 0.14 -$17.49 million ($0.18) -6.28 Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trisura Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Acceptance.

Summary

Trisura Group beats First Acceptance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects. It provides risk solutions, including warranty programs to program administrators, managing general agents, captive insurance companies, affinity groups, and reinsurers. The company also offers corporate insurance products that comprise directors' and officers' insurance for public, private, and non-profit enterprises; errors and omissions liability insurance for enterprises and professionals; business office package insurance for enterprises and professionals; and fidelity insurance for commercial and financial institutions. Trisura Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.