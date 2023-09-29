Comparing Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) & Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Northway Financial and Auburn National Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Northway Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northway Financial N/A N/A N/A Auburn National Bancorporation 26.62% 15.20% 1.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northway Financial and Auburn National Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northway Financial N/A N/A N/A $0.53 32.81 Auburn National Bancorporation $36.05 million 2.09 $10.35 million $2.95 7.29

Analyst Recommendations

Auburn National Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Northway Financial. Auburn National Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northway Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Northway Financial and Auburn National Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Northway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Northway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Auburn National Bancorporation beats Northway Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northway Financial

(Get Free Report)

Northway Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards. It also provides mortgages; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile, ATV, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; personal loans and lines of credit; savings or CD secured loans; municipal loan products; business acquisition financing; and working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and term loans, residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and small business administration loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking services; cash management services comprising account analysis and reconciliation, automated sweep, automated clearing house, deposit express, lockbox, online wire transfer, and CD imaging; overdraft prevention and protection services; and investment and insurance products. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services. In addition, it offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Northway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.