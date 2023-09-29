Reviewing SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN)

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Transphorm and SMART Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 SMART Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

Transphorm currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 145.73%. SMART Global has a consensus target price of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 37.65%. Given Transphorm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than SMART Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96% SMART Global -1.56% 32.78% 6.91%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Transphorm and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Transphorm has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and SMART Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $16.51 million 8.78 -$30.60 million ($0.65) -3.60 SMART Global $1.82 billion 0.67 $66.56 million ($0.55) -44.38

SMART Global has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transphorm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SMART Global beats Transphorm on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

(Get Free Report)

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About SMART Global

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products. It also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, the company offers Penguin Computing solutions to customers in financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; Penguin Edge solutions to government, telecommunications, health care, smart city, network edge, and industrial applications; and hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further, it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and networking in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin-On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. Additionally, the company's LED Solutions offers application-optimized LEDs for lighting, video screens, and specialty lighting applications under the CreeLED brand. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.