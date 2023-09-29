Analysts Set Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Target Price at $87.98

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £192.50 ($235.07) to £198.70 ($242.64) in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £168 ($205.15) to £171 ($208.82) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($189.28) to £160 ($195.38) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $82.65 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $105.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

