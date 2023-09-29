uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. uniQure has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($4.41). The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.66 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 166.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. Equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $171,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $171,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $43,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

