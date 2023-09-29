Comparing EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EnLink Midstream and Frontline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream 4.41% 12.55% 4.16% Frontline 42.38% 31.87% 14.98%

Dividends

EnLink Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Frontline pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. EnLink Midstream pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Frontline pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EnLink Midstream has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Frontline has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream 0 2 4 0 2.67 Frontline 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EnLink Midstream and Frontline, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $13.89, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Frontline has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.28%. Given EnLink Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EnLink Midstream is more favorable than Frontline.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EnLink Midstream and Frontline’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream $9.54 billion 0.60 $361.30 million $0.74 16.78 Frontline $1.43 billion 2.90 $475.54 million $3.71 5.02

Frontline has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EnLink Midstream. Frontline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnLink Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

EnLink Midstream has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontline has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EnLink Midstream beats Frontline on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services. Its midstream energy asset network includes natural gas processing plants; fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Frontline

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.