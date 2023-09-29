Head to Head Review: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) & Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Bright Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -15.93% -201.07% -43.38% Bright Green N/A -107.30% -59.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Charlie’s and Bright Green, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.73, meaning that its stock price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Green has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of Bright Green shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and Bright Green’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million 0.80 -$1.59 million ($0.02) -4.69 Bright Green N/A N/A -$27.66 million ($0.09) -4.31

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Green. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Green, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Bright Green on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. The company also provides non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor products, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

